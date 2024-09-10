Four injured as blaze engulfs firecracker godown at Maharashtra's Nashik Road

Mumbai, Sep 10 (PTI) Four persons received burn injuries in a blaze that engulfed a firecracker warehouse in Maharashtra's Nashik district on Tuesday afternoon, a police official said.

The fire broke out at the godown, located at Shindegaon in Nashik Road, a suburb of the city nearly 200km from Mumbai, at around 1.30 pm and quickly spread to the entire storehouse, he said.

It was extinguished after two hours of firefighting operation, the official said.

Nashik Road police station senior inspector Ashok Giri said the godown and a truck in which fireworks material had been brought to the facility were gutted.

Four persons -- two employees of the warehouse, the truck driver and its cleaner -- received burn injuries and were admitted to a local hospital, he said.

The exact cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained, Giri added. PTI ZA RSY