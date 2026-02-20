Four injured as cooking gas cylinder explodes in Mumbai

Mumbai, Feb 20 (PTI) Four persons suffered burns after a cooking gas cylinder exploded, triggering a fire, in a western suburb of Mumbai, officials said on Friday.

The incident occurred at room number four in Dighe Chawl in the Vakola area on Thursday night, they said.

The victims have been identified as Javed Abdul Shaikh (30), Avantika Ajay (45), Sumati Ramesh Gawade (65) and Yash Gawade (15).

Shaikh sustained 55 to 60 per cent burns in the LPG (liquified petroleum gas) cylinder blast, while Sumati suffered 35 to 40 per cent burns, they said. Avantika Ajay (30 per cent burns) and Yash (10-12 per cent) were also injured.

After being alerted, police and fire brigade personnel reached the scene and doused the flames, they added. PTI ZA NR