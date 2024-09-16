Four injured as iron arch put up for Eid-e-Milad festival collapses in Thane district

Thane, Sep 16 (PTI) Four persons were injured when an iron arch put up on the roadside as part of Eid-e-Milad celebration collapsed in Mumbra town in Thane district on Monday afternoon, civic officials said.

The iron arch was installed for displaying banners on the occasion of Eid-e-Milad, marking the birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammad, at Khadi Machine Road. It collapsed at around 2.30 pm, said Chief of Disaster Management Cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), Yasin Tadvi.

Four persons standing below the metal structure suffered minor injuries and were admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment, he said.

On getting information about the incident, fire brigade and Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) personnel rushed to the spot and removed the arch, Tadvi said. PTI COR RSY