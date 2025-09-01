Four injured as lift crashes in Thane building

Thane, Sep 1 (PTI) Four persons were injured after a lift collapsed from the sixth floor of a building in Maharashtra's Thane district, officials said on Monday.

The incident took place at the eight-storey building located at Ghandari locality in Kalyan town late Sunday night, they said.

The lift malfunctioned and crashed suddenly from the sixth floor, according to local residents.

Four of the eight occupants of the lift were injured and locals rushed them to hospital. Two of the injured persons suffered leg fractures, the officials said.

A senior official of the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation's fire brigade said they were not informed about the incident and some locals rescued the lift occupants.

The fire brigade came to know about the incident through the media and visited the site, the official said.

The police also said they were not informed about the incident.

The lift was functioning erratically since a few months and the issue had been brought to the notice of the housing society management but to no avail, locals claimed. PTI COR GK