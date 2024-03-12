Four injured as part of scaffolding of under-construction building collapses in Mumbai

Mumbai, Mar 12 (PTI) Four persons were injured after some portion of a scaffolding of an under-construction building collapsed in Mumbai's Borivali suburb on Tuesday, officials said.

The incident occurred at Kalpana Chawla chowk in Soni Wadi area around 1 pm, they said.

"As per the primary information, scaffolding from the 16th floor of a 24-storey under-construction building collapsed, which resulted in four persons getting injured," a civic official said.

The injured were taken to Kandivali-based Shatabdi Hospital, the official said, adding that information about their health condition is awaited.

Personnel of the city fire brigade, police and the civic body reached the spot along with 108 ambulance service.

Further details are awaited. PTI KK NP