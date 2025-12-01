Four injured as portion of old bridge collapses in MP's Raisen; probe ordered

Raisen (MP), Dec 1 (PTI) Four motorcyclists sustained injuries after a portion of an old bridge under repair collapsed and they got trapped in the debris in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district on Monday, police said.

The incident occurred on the Bareilly-Pipariya Road near Nayagaon Kala village, an official said.

The bikers were passing over the bridge, which was being repaired, when a portion of the structure collapsed, and they fell, he said.

The men were rescued from the debris and admitted to the Bareilly Civil Hospital, the official said, adding that a few labourers also suffered minor injuries and were discharged after being administered first aid.

Bareilly's Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP), Kunwar Singh Mukati, said that the bridge, which was approximately 50 years old, was in a dilapidated condition.

Collector Arun Kumar Vishwakarma and Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Gupta visited the injured persons at the hospital and the scene of the collapse.

For the time being, traffic has been diverted to the old culvert in Nayagaon Kala village, an official said.

The collector said that the bridge, constructed in 1980, is currently under the maintenance of the Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation (MPRDC).

According to officials, the construction of this road was completed on January 21, 2011, under a scheme. Rust in the reinforcement slabs constructed under the ADB scheme, debris in the expansion joints, and poor protection work were found, following which Rs 98 lakh was sanctioned for the repair and reconstruction of the bridge.

The collector said that the concerned field staff is responsible for the bridge's maintenance.

Taking cognisance of the matter, the government suspended A A Khan, a manager at the MPRDC, and issued show-cause notices to the current and former divisional managers and assistant managers, an official said.

He said that a three-member inquiry committee has been formed under the chairmanship of Chief Engineer Gopal Singh, which will submit its report within seven days.

Following this, action will be taken against the culprits, the official added. PTI COR MAS ARU