Four injured as tanker falls on two vehicles while taking turn

Thane, Sep 6 (PTI) At least four persons were injured when a tanker fell on two vehicles while it was negotiating a turn in Thane city of Maharashtra on Wednesday, police said.

The accident took place near Kajupada on Ghodbunder Road around 10.30 am, they said.

"The tanker fell on a car and a tempo when it was taking a turn. Due to it, the driver of the tanker and the 'cleaner' (driver's assistant) along with two occupants of the other vehicles got trapped. After being alerted, the police reached the spot and rescued them," an official of Kashimira police station said.

It took nearly an hour to pull them out to safety, he said.

All of them are out of danger and undergoing treatment at a local hospital, he added. PTI COR NP