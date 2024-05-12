Four injured as tree falls on flower shop in Thane city

Thane, May 12 (PTI) Four persons, including two teenagers, were injured on Sunday after a tree fell on a flower shop in Maharashtra's Thane city, officials said.

The injured are being treated at the civic-run Kalwa hospital, said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the Disaster Management Cell of Thane Municipal Corporation.

The tree came crashing down on a shop selling flowers near the Jawhar Baugh fire station around 2 pm, he said.

After being alerted about the incident, local firemen and other civic rescuers reached the spot, removed the fallen tree, and took the injured to hospital, he said.

Officials identified the injured as Meghana Adsule (45), Unnati Adsule (16), Sainchi Adsule (15), and Umesh Honmane (75). PTI COR NR