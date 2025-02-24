Four injured in a low-intensity explosion in Bihar's Katihar

Katihar (Bihar), Feb 24 (PTI) Four people, including two women, were injured when an explosive placed inside a bag went off in Bihar’s Katihar district on Monday, police said.

The incident took place in Lathaur village, under the jurisdiction of Balrampur Police Station.

“The low-intensity blast took place when four people tried to open an abandoned bag kept on the roadside in Lathaur village at around 1 pm. They suffered minor injuries," Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Sharma told reporters.

The injured were taken to the nearest hospital and their condition is stated to be out of danger, he said.

The entire area has been sealed by the police.

“Forensic experts have collected the evidence and further investigation is on,” said the SP. PTI COR PKD NN