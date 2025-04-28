Four injured in bakery fire in Byculla; blaze doused

Mumbai, Apr 28 (PTI) Four persons were injured after a fire broke out at a bakery in Mumbai's Byculla East area on Monday evening, a civic official said.

The blaze started at 5:27pm at Super Bakery on Seth Motishah Lane, he said.

"It was confined to the bakery premises. The blaze was doused at 6:40pm after four fire engines were deployed. Four persons, all males, suffered burn injuries and have been admitted to nearby Masina Hospital," the official said.

The cause of the fire is being ascertained, he added. PTI KK BNM