Four injured in Bihar train blast

Samastipur, Nov 15 (PTI) Four persons, including a woman, were injured on Wednesday in a blast that took place inside a train near Samastipur railway station in Bihar, a senior official said.

According to Vinay Srivastava, Divisional Railway Manager, Samastipur, the blast took place in the afternoon when the Bhagalpur-Darbhanga Intercity Express was at the outer signal.

A team of RPF and GRP personnel immediately rushed to the affected coach in which smoke was found billowing from a bag kept on an upper berth.

The injured passengers were taken to a local hospital for treatment and the train was allowed to reach its destination at Darbhanga, where all the passengers of the coach were interrogated thoroughly.

"Two of the passengers, Arvind Mandal and Navendu Mandal, both residents of Madhubani district, admitted to have boarded the train with the bag in which they had placed some gunpowder," the DRM said.

The duo was involved in the manufacture of firecrackers in high demand during the festive season, and the gunpowder was meant for the same purpose.

Both have been arrested and further investigation was on, the official added. PTI COR NAC BDC