Four injured in blast at firecracker manufacturing unit in Bengal

Kolkata, Jan 10 (PTI) Four people were seriously injured in a blast at a firecracker manufacturing unit in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district on Saturday, police said.

The explosion occurred in the factory in Champahati area, a senior officer said.

"Four people were seriously injured and taken to a local hospital,” a senior officer of the Baruipur Police District told PTI.

Several fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the fire caused by the blast, he said.

“The cause of the explosion is yet to be ascertained. A probe has been initiated,” the officer added. PTI SCH BDC