Four injured in car accident on Mayo Road

Kolkata, Dec 10 (PTI) Four people were injured when a car hit a lamp post and then two sanitation workers near Mayo Road here on Wednesday morning, police said.

The two occupants of the high-end vehicle and the two injured sanitation workers were rushed to the SSKM hospital, they said.

"The accident happened at around 8 am when the car coming from the Victoria Memorial side lost control and hit a lamp post and then two sanitation workers who were working there. The occupants of the car are also badly injured," a police officer said.

"Whether the accident is due to some technical glitch or due to some fault of the person driving the vehicle is being probed," he said, adding that the high-end car was badly damaged and it has been seized by the police.

A case was started at the Hastings Police Station, the officer added. PTI SCH RG