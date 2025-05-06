Four injured in ceiling plaster collapse in Kalwa

Thane, May 6 (PTI) Four members of a family suffered minor injuries after a portion of ceiling plaster collapsed inside a flat in Kalwa area here, an official said on Tuesday.

The incident took place at a cooperative society in Kharegaon around 7 am, said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the Disaster Management Cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation The four-storey building is around 25 years old, he said.

"A part of plaster of the bedroom ceiling of the second-floor flat, owned by Mahendra Jagannath Kharat, collapsed. Priya Mahendra Kharat (24), Piyush Kharat (17) , Manav Kharat (21) and Seema Kharat (45) were injured. They were admitted to the government hospital and discharged after treatment," said the official.

Municipal officials visited the site afterwards. PTI COR KRK