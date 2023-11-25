Four injured in celebratory firing in Prayagraj

Prayagraj (UP), Nov 25 (PTI) Four people, including three children, were injured in celebratory firing in Chak Muzammil village here on Saturday, police said.

According to a police official, after a wedding procession returned to the village a person opened fire from his licensed gun while the bride was entering her in-laws' house.

One the bullet got stuck in the chamber and it exploded injuring four people -- Vijay (12), Bhavik (10), Rakshit (10) and Sushma (40), Station House Officer of Sarai Inayat police station Abhishek Singh said.

The injured were admitted to a hospital and police have registered a case in the matter, the officer said. PTI RAJ CDN NSD NSD