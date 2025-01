Bengaluru, Jan 13 (PTI) Four people were injured in a cylinder blast in Chokkasandra in the city on Monday, police said.

The incident occurred at about 8.30 am.

The blast at the house left Biju Das and his wife Anjali Das receiving serious injuries. They were staying as tenants. Their two neighbours were also injured in this incident.

A girl named Manjushree, who was also in the house, miraculously survived with minor injuries, sources said. PTI GMS KH