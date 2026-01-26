Four injured in explosion, fire at gun shop in MP's Ratlam; cops suspect welding work was trigger

Ratlam, Jan 26 (PTI) Four persons were seriously injured after a fire broke out in a gun shop in Ratlam city of Madhya Pradesh on Monday following an explosion, an official said.

Those injured in the incident, which took place in Lakkar Pitha in Sarafa Bazar here, included the shop owner and a customer, he said.

A video of the incident, which showed two persons running out of the shop in a dazed state, went viral on social media.

The official identified the injured persons as gun shop owner Yusuf Ali (58), Nazim Hussain (32), Sheikh Rafiquddin (35) and Sandeep Patidar (35).

They have been shifted to a hospital in Indore for advanced treatment, the official added.

"The fire took place in the shop after an explosion while firearms were being repaired, possibly during welding work. Some welding rods were found at the site. We have sealed the shop and are checking its licence etc. We seized the firearms kept in the shop after preparing a panchnama," Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar told reporters.

Another official said empty empty cartridge casings were also found at the scene, adding that a forensic science laboratory (FSL) team is investigating the incident. Preliminary findings suggest the explosion and subsequent fire were caused by sparks from welding work being carried out in the shop, he added.

The fire has been brought under control, the official said.

Jitendra Patidar, uncle of injured Sandeep Patidar, told PTI his nephew had gone to the shop to buy cartridges for his licensed gun.

"According to Sandeep, there was a sudden explosion and fire while welding work was underway on the shop's shutter," Jitendra said. PTI COR HWP MAS BNM