Four injured in fire due to gas leak in residential building in Mumbai

Mumbai, Jul 30 (PTI) Four persons, including two children, suffered burn injuries in a fire triggered by a gas leak in a residential building in the Lalbaug area of central Mumbai in the early hours of Tuesday, officials said.

The blaze occurred in a room on the third floor of the Meghwadi Building on SS Road around 5.10 am, a fire official said.

The fire broke out after an explosion due to a leak from a gas cylinder and was doused by 5.30 am, he said.

According to officials, two children, both ten years old, suffered 15 to 20 per cent burns, while a woman sustained 70 to 90 per cent burns, and a 27-year-old received 60 to 70 per cent burns.

The woman and children are undergoing treatment at civic-run Kasturba Hospital, and the man has been admitted to Masina Hospital in Byculla, and his condition is critical, they said.

The fire was confined to the gas cylinder, clothes and other household items in the room, a civic official said.

Further details about the fire are awaited. PTI KK ARU