Four injured in fire due to gas pipeline leak in Mumbai

Mumbai, May 3 (PTI) Four persons were injured in a fire that broke out and spread to a few shops following a leak in a gas pipeline in the western suburb of Juhu here on Friday, a civic official said.

A leak in the gas pipeline of the Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) triggered a blaze around 11.55 am, the official said.

The fire spread to three shops and was extinguished by the fire brigade around 12.20 pm. The MGL staffers plugged the gas leak, he said.

Four persons suffered superficial burns and were rushed to Cooper Hospital, and their condition is said to be stable, the official said. PTI KK ARU