Four injured in fire due to LPG cylinder blast in Bengal

Kolkata, Jun 15 (PTI) Four people, including two women, were injured in a fire triggered by an LPG cylinder explosion in an apartment in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district on Saturday, police said.

The incident occurred in the Maheshtala area this morning when the cylinder kept on the balcony of the flat on the top floor of the building exploded, a senior officer said.

Four fire tenders were pressed into service, and the balcony of the apartment was severely damaged due to the intensity of the explosion, he said.

The four people sustained burn injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital, the official added. PTI DC BDC