Four injured in fire mishap at pharma factory in AP

Parawada (Andhra Pradesh), Aug 23 (PTI) Close on the heels of a vapour cloud explosion at a pharmaceutical unit in Anakapalli district, another industrial accident occurred in a factory on Friday, in which four workers were seriously injured.

Anakapalli Superintendent of Police M Deepika Patil said a fire broke out around 1 am in a factory at Parawada in Jawaharlal Nehru Pharma City (JN Pharma City).

An official statement noted that the accident occurred at Synergene Active Ingredients Pvt Ltd.

“No deaths, four injured. It was a flash fire. A chemical power and a chemical liquid were being mixed... The vapours got ignited by static electricity and there were four workers, from Jharkhand, present in the room,” Patil told PTI.

However, she said the situation is under control now.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu enquired about the incident with the officials.

The CM directed officials to provide better treatment to the injured and asked Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha to pay a visit to the victims.

Headquartered at Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad, Syngene Active Ingredients runs two units and Jaahnavee Life Sciences in JN Pharma City, employing around 600 people.

A powerful vapour cloud explosion caused a fire accident at a private pharma unit in Atchutapuram in Anakapalli district on August 21, leading to 17 deaths and injuring around 40 workers. PTI STH ROH