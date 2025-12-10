Four injured in lift collapse in Thane

Thane, Dec 10 (PTI) Four people were injured here on Wednesday evening after a lift used by hospital patients crashed at an 8-storey building, a civic official said.

The incident took place at Sanskar Tower in Pachpakhadi at around 5.20 pm, said municipal disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi.

The lift was mostly used by patients visiting Aadhar Hospital located on the building's first floor, he said.

It was descending from the first floor when its chain suddenly snapped, causing it to fall to the ground level, the official said.

The injured were admitted to the same hospital for treatment.

"The matter has been reported to the concerned department, and necessary directions have been issued to initiate appropriate action," Tadvi added. PTI COR KRK