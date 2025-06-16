Four injured in scuffle between 2 groups of shopkeepers in south Delhi market

New Delhi, Jun 16 (PTI) Four people were injured after a scuffle broke out between two groups of shopkeepers over a trivial issue in south Delhi, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred around 8 pm on June 15 in the Subji Market area of Sewa Nagar in Kotla Mubarakpur, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Ankita Chauhan said the injured were identified as Ajay Singh alias Ajju (22), Jai Gupta (25), Naman Gupta (18), and Ramsewak Gupta.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the altercation stemmed over attracting customers, as both groups run adjacent garment shops in the market.

Ajay suffered serious stab wounds to his neck and abdomen, while the others received minor injuries. All were taken to a nearby hospital, police said.

Knives were recovered from Jai and Naman, who were found in possession of the weapons during the probe.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and all the accused were apprehended from the spot.

Further investigation is underway to determine the complete sequence of events and any prior disputes between the parties, police added. PTI SSJ OZ OZ