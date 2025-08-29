Four injured in suspected wild animal attacks in UP's Bahraich

Bahraich (UP), Aug 29 (PTI) Four people, including two women, were injured in a series of wild animal attacks in Bahraich district's Mahsi tehsil late Thursday night, officials said on Friday.

A buffalo was also injured in the attacks, which occurred between 7.30 pm and 1 am in three villages under Hardi police station limits, they said.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Ram Singh Yadav told PTI that Triloki Yadav (65), Ranjana (25), Rajkumar Singh (55) and Khairul Nisha (60) were attacked. Yadav's condition is critical. All have been admitted to a government hospital and administered rabies and tetanus vaccines, he added.

Authorities said villagers could not identify the animal responsible, and heavy rain may have erased any tracks. Seven forest teams, supported by police and revenue officials, are combing five villages to trace the animal.

Local MLA Sureshwar Singh also met with the villagers in the area where he arrived with his team following the alert, while the forest department has revived last year's safety measures, advising residents to avoid sleeping outdoors, the DFO said.

Last year, Mahsi tehsil saw a series of wolf attacks that killed nine people, including seven children, and injured 36 others across 50 villages, prompting 'Operation Bhediya' on Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's directions and the capture of five wolves.

In June 2025, another wolf was caught in Sisaiya Churamani village and sent to a zoo.

The area remains under heightened surveillance, with villagers reporting renewed fears of predator activity, the officials said.