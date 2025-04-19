Four injured in temple fireworks accident in Kerala

Palakkad (Kerala), Apr 19 (PTI) Four people suffered minor injuries during a fireworks accident at a temple festival in this district, police said on Saturday.

The accident took place during the fireworks display organised as part of the annual "Vishu vela" celebrations at Perumkulangara temple under Kottayi Police Station limit on Friday night, they said.

Flames spread quickly during the final phase of the display and the fireworks and related articles stored in the premises as part of the celebration caught fire suddenly, they said.

"Four persons including women suffered minor injuries in the melee. An investigation is going on and the exact cause of the accident could be ascertained only after that," a police officer said.

Senior officials visited the accident site on Saturday morning also to collect details. PTI LGK ROH