Four injured in tiger attack in Rajasthan's Khairthal-Tijara

Jaipur, Aug 15 (PTI) Four people were injured in a tiger attack in Khairthal-Tijara district after the animal strayed out of Rajasthan's Sariska National Park on Thursday, officials said.

The injured were admitted to hospitals and forest department teams are trying to tranquilise the tiger 'ST 2303' that entered the farms near Darbarpur village, Forest Minister Sanjay Sharma said.

Darbarpur village development officer said that the movement of the tiger was tracked near a government school and locals have been asked to restrict from going to the area in view of the threat of tiger attack.

A team is camping in the area to tranquilise the tiger while another team has been called from Jaipur, Sharma said.

According to a local, villagers working in farms spotted a tiger which created panic and nearly 100 people gathered and started tracking the tiger.

"...the tiger attacked three locals -- Mahendra, Virendra and Satish in which Satish's one arm got severely injured," the villager said.

Earlier in the morning, the tiger had attacked another man who was walking towards his home in Mundawar, from where the animal entered the village and hid in the fields. PTI SDA OZ SKY SKY