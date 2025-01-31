Four injured, one critically, after pillar falls on chawl during school demolition work

Mumbai, Jan 31 (PTI) Four persons were injured on Friday after a portion of a pillar fell on a chawl during the demolition of a school in Mumbai's Santacruz West area, civic officials said.

The incident took place at 7:25pm at Maneckji Cooper School on Juhu Tara Road, an official said.

"During demolition of the school, a part of a pillar fell on an adjoining chawl. The four injured persons were rushed to civic-run Cooper Hospital. The condition of one person, identified as Manishkumar Sahani (24), is critical and one Kamleshkumar Yadav (28) is under observation," he said.

The other two injured persons, identified as Shamkumar Yadav (20) and Krushanakumar Yadav (26) were discharged from hospital after treatment, the official added. PTI KK BNM