Four injured, one critically, in godown fire in Mumbai's Reay Road

Mumbai, Jan 9 (PTI) Four persons were injured, including one critically, on Thursday in a fire at a godown in Mumbai's Reay Road area, civic officials said.

Advertisment

The incident took place near Hariyali Gate in Darukhana at around 3:25pm, an official said.

"Public shifted the four injured persons to JJ Hospital in Byculla in private vehicles before fire brigade personnel arrived at the site. The condition of one of them, identified as 40-year-old Rajendra Prasad, is critical. The other three are stable as per doctors," he said.

"The blaze, which was confined to electrical wiring and installations, scrap materials and an empty LPG cylinder, was doused in 45 minutes after three fire engines and three water tankers were deployed. A probe is on to ascertain the cause of fire," the official added. PTI KK BNM