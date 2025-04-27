Four injured, several houses gutted after fire erupts on farms, spreads to villages in MP's Gwalior

Gwalior (MP), Apr 27 (PTI) Four persons were injured and several houses gutted after an electricity fault caused a fire on farms, which spread to four villages in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district, an official said on Sunday.

The blaze occurred under the Bhitarwar and Chinor tehsils of the district on Saturday night, he said.

Bhitarwar's sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), Sanjeev Jain, said the fire spread to Bhauri, Raraua, Chinor and Gandhi villages.

He said several houses were gutted, and four persons sustained injuries and are undergoing treatment at a government hospital in Gwalior.

Some cattle also sustained burn injuries, he added.

Bhitarwar's BJP MLA Mohan Singh Rathore said a blaze erupted on fields due to an electricity fault following a storm and spread to the surrounding villages.

According to officials, the district administration arranged food for the affected families, and they will be given compensation and other assistance.

A team of veterinarians also reached the affected villages to treat injured cattle, they said.

District collector Ruchika Chauhan also rushed to the spot on Saturday night and directed various departments to start the relief work. PTI COR ADU ARU