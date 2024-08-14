Four ivory smugglers held in Gwalior; two tusks seized

Gwalior, Aug 14 (PTI) Police have arrested four ivory smugglers from Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior city and seized two elephant tusks, an official said on Wednesday.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shiyaz KM said cops acted on a tip and raided the office of one Chandresh Shrivastava in the city on Tuesday night.

They recovered two long, ivory pieces from the four persons sitting there.

After forest officials examined and confirmed the hard, white substances to be genuine ivories, police placed the four under arrest, he said.

The accused – Krishnakumar Gupta and Mahendra Kumar Seth, both from Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, Himanshu Kukreja (Agra), and Hukumchand Gupta (Gwalior) – have been booked under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Wildlife (Protection) Act, he said.

The accused are being interrogated to get information about their network, he added. PTI COR ADU NR