Four juvenile nabbed for murdering security guard of factory in West Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 22 (PTI) The body of a 35-year-old security guard of a factory was recovered in West Delhi's Khayala area, following which four juveniles were nabbed on the charge of killing the man, police said on Thursday.

Police suspect the security guard, a native of Bihar, was killed since one of the four juveniles had lost his job in the factory after he flagged the unruly behaviour of the accused to the owner of the factory.

The body of Vinod, with multiple stab wounds, was recovered on Wednesday night, officials said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vichitra Veer said that during the course of investigation into the case, four juveniles involved in the incident were apprehended.

To avenge the job loss the four accused stabbed Vinod to death, the police said, adding the security guard is survived by his wife and children. PTI ALK NSD NSD