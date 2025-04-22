Four juveniles apprehended for stabbing 19-year-old youth in Delhi's Yamuna Vihar

New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) The Delhi Police has apprehended four juveniles for stabbing a 19-year-old youth in northeast Delhi's Yamuna Vihar over an old dispute, an official said on Tuesday.

They said the victim, Krishna, was stabbed at a deserted area at around 5.25 pm on Monday.

Police rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.

They said an attempt to murder case was registered and an investigation launched.

Scanning of CCTV footage and gathering of local intelligence led to the identification of four juveniles, aged between 15 and 17 and hailed from Gokalpuri. They were apprehended from their homes on Monday night, three to four hours after the incident.

Police said they have recovered three knives used in the attack.

Preliminary investigation revealed the motive to be an old dispute between the victim and the accused, they said.

Further investigation is on to uncover more details and verify if others were involved, they added.