Four juveniles held for allegedly stabbing youth in Delhi’s Ghazipur

New Delhi, Sep 10 (PTI) Four juveniles were apprehended for allegedly stabbing an 18-year-old youth multiple times and leaving him seriously injured in east Delhi's Ghazipur area, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Tuesday evening when the victim, identified as Anshu, a resident of Khoda Colony in Ghaziabad, was attacked inside a DDA park near Paper Market in Ghazipur. He sustained multiple stab wounds on his chest and back and was rushed to a nearby hospital, they said.

The police said a case was registered and three teams were formed to solve the attempt to murder case. During the investigation, CCTV footage from the area was scanned and the movement of the assailants was traced. Based on inputs, the accused were identified and apprehended in an overnight manhunt, a senior police officer said.

The accused are all school dropouts aged between 16 and 17 years, he said, adding that a knife used in the offence was recovered.

During interrogation, the juveniles disclosed that they were intoxicated at the time of the incident and wanted to rob the victim to meet their daily needs.

They surrounded him in the park, and when he resisted, one of them stabbed him multiple times before fleeing. Further investigation is underway, the police said.