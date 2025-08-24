Four juveniles held for stabbing man in Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 24 (PTI) The Delhi Police has apprehended four juveniles for allegedly stabbing a man following a quarrel near a momo stall in Ghazipur, an official said on Sunday.

The incident occurred on August 22, when the victim, identified as Tulbahadur, sustained an injury on the right side of his chest after being stabbed with a knife, the police said.

According to the police, the injured was rushed to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital and later shifted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre for advanced treatment. His condition is said to be critical but stable.

A case was registered, and further investigation into the matter was launched.

"CCTV footage from the spot showed four boys fleeing after the attack. The team traced the suspects and apprehended one of them from Kalyanpuri. During interrogation, he revealed the involvement of three others. All of them were subsequently apprehended," the officer stated.

Investigation revealed that the juveniles had consumed alcohol at the nearby Paper Market before getting into a quarrel with the victim. In the heat of the moment, one of the accused allegedly stabbed Tulbahadur while being instigated by his associates. PTI BM MPL MPL