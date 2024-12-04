Four KCP (PWG) cadres arrested in Manipur's Kakching

Imphal, Dec 4 (PTI) Manipur Police arrested four members of the proscribed outfit Kangleipak Communist Party (Peoples' War Group) from Kakching district for their alleged involvement in extortion and possession of illegal arms, an official statement said on Wednesday.

The four were apprehended from Lamkhai area of Kakching district on Monday, it said.

"They were involved in extortion and illegal possession of arms," the statement said, adding that one 7.26x25 mm M20 pistol with magazine, ammunition, five mobile phones, demand letter of KCP(PWG) and 80 blank tax receipts of KCP(PWG) were seized from their possession. PTI COR RG