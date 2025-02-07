Four Kenyan women held at Mumbai airport with gold worth Rs 4.14 cr

Mumbai, Feb 7 (PTI) Four women from Kenya were arrested at Mumbai international airport by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence allegedly with gold worth Rs 4.14 crore, an official said on Friday.

A total of 5.185 kilograms of gold was seized from the four women, who had concealed the item in burkas and other pieces of clothing, the DRI official said.

"The women were coming from Nairobi in Kenya. They were held on a tip off about a gold smuggling racket. They were arrested under Customs Act. Our preliminary probe suggests the involvement of a Kenyan smuggling syndicate. The women planned to hand over the gold to someone outside the airport," he said. PTI ZA BNM