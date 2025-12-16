Four key bills on urban governance, transport and public trusts tabled in K'taka assembly

Belagavi (Karnataka), Dec 16 (PTI) The Karnataka government on Tuesday tabled four bills in the state Assembly, aiming to modify administrative structures and enhance various authorities across the state.

The Bombay Public Trust (Karnataka Amendment) Bill was introduced to appoint the regional commissioner of the Belagavi region as its Charity Commissioner, the Deputy Commissioner of the district concerned as the Joint Charity Commissioner and the jurisdictional Assistant Commissioners and Tehsildars as the Deputy Charity Commissioner and Assistant Charity Commissioner.

The Karnataka State Road Safety Authority (Amendment) Bill was presented in the House to omit the upper limit in levy and collection of one-time cess at the time of vehicle registration.

Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Heritage Area Development Authority (second amendment) Bill was introduced to include the Director of the Town and Country Planning Department and the Chief Town Planner of Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) as members of the Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Heritage Area Development Authority.

The Bengaluru Metropolitan Land Transport Authority (BMLTA) (Amendment) Bill was introduced to make provisions to include the mayors and the commissioners of the newly formed five municipal corporations in Bengaluru.