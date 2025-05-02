Four killed, 13 injured as vehicle carrying marriage party overturns in MP’s Vidisha district

Vidisha (MP), May 2 (PTI) Four persons, including a woman, were killed and 13 others injured after a vehicle carrying a marriage party overturned in Madhya Pradesh’s Vidisha district in the early hours of Friday, an official said.

The incident took place around 3 am near Lateri town when a jeep carrying the marriage party was returning to Sironj from Indore, said Collector Anshul Gupta.

One of the injured persons, who was in serious condition, was referred to Bhopal, while the rest are being treated in hospitals in Vidisha and Lateri.

The deceased have been identified as Narayan (20), Gokul (18), Basanti Bai (32) and Hajari (40), he said.

Soon after the accident, senior officials, including the collector and superintendent of police, and local BJP MLA Umakant Sharma reached the spot to help in rescue efforts.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed grief over the incident.

The chief minister also directed officials to provide assistance of Rs 2 lakh each to the kin of the deceased persons and Rs 50,000 each to the injured ones, an official said. PTI MAS NR