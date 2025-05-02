Four killed, 13 injured as vehicle overturns in MP’s Vidisha district

Vidisha (MP), May 2 (PTI) Four persons were killed and 13 others injured after a vehicle carrying a marriage party overturned in Madhya Pradesh’s Vidisha district in the early hours of Friday, an official said.

The incident took place around 3 am near Lateri town when a jeep carrying the marriage party was returning to Sironj from Indore, said Collector Anshul Gupta.

Among the injured, one in serious condition was referred to Bhopal, while the rest are being treated in hospitals in Vidisha and Lateri. The accident claimed four lives, he said.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed grief over the incident. PTI MAS NR