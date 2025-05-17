Four killed, 15 injured in a freak road accident in TN’s Karur

Karur (Tamil Nadu), May 17 (PTI) At least four persons were killed and 15 sustained injuries when an omni bus hit a tractor, smashed a median and collided with a tourist van proceeding in the opposite direction near Semmadai in this district on Saturday, police said.

The van driver, too, was among those dead, police said and added the injured were admitted to a nearby government hospital for treatment.

The omni bus proceeding to Nagercoil from Bangalore rammed into a tractor on the Karur-Salem Highway, and due to the impact, the vehicle veered right, smashing the median and collided with the tourist van coming from Thoothukudi in the opposite direction, police said.

The front portions of the omni bus, the tractor, and the van were damaged due to the impact of the collision.

The police have registered a case, and the investigation is on. PTI JSP ADB