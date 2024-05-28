Four killed, 18 injured as storm, rain lash Assam

Guwahati, May 28 (PTI) Four people, including a woman, were killed and 18 others injured in separate incidents in Assam on Tuesday as heavy rain accompanied by strong wind lashed the state in the aftermath of cyclone 'Remal', officials said.

Advertisment

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is in Odisha for the Lok Sabha poll campaign, said the inclement weather is likely to continue in Nagaon, Hojai, West Karbi Anglong, Golaghat, Dima Hasao, Cachar, Hailakandi and Karimganj with very heavy rainfall and squally wind of about 40-50 km/hour, gusting up to 60 km/hour.

The storm over east Bangladesh is moving east-northeast at 15 km/hour and is expected to weaken by tonight, he said.

Mintu Talukdar, aged 19, died in Nabajyoti Nagar in Satgaon area of Kamrup (Metropolitan) district when a tree fell on their house and his father was also injured.

Advertisment

A 60-year-old woman, identified as Labanya Kumari, was injured when a tree fell on her in Kamrup district. She later died in Gauhati Medical College Hospital.

Another person, Putul Gogoi, died in a landslide caused by incessant rain at the under-construction NHPC's Lower Subansiri Hydroelectric Power project in Gerukamukh in Lakhimpur district, officials said.

Kausik Bordoloi Amphi, a 17-year-old college student, was killed when a tree fell on an auto-rickshaw in which he was travelling in Dighalbori in Morigaon district. Four other people in the vehicle were injured.

Advertisment

In Sonitpur district's Dhekiajuli, a tree fell on a school bus, injuring 12 children. They were admitted to a local hospital.

The chief minister asked Chief Secretary Ravi Kota to assess the situation.

He also directed that relief and rehabilitation mechanisms must be closely monitored and precautionary measures should be taken, an official release said.

Advertisment

"I have instructed officials to be alert to respond to exigencies at the earliest. Request citizens not to venture out unless there is an emergency and be safe. We are constantly monitoring the situation," Sarma posted on X.

Reports of uprooted trees and damaged houses and power infrastructure came from across the state with the disaster response force, fire service, police, health and forest officials being engaged in restorative efforts.

Flash floods have been reported in parts of Karimganj district, prompting the local administration to remain on high alert.

Advertisment

An orange alert (implying 'be prepared for action’) has been issued in Dhubri, South Salmara, Bajali, Barpeta, and Nalbari, while a red warning is in place for Chirang, Goalpara, Baksa, Tamulpur, Dima Hasao, Cachar, Hailakandi, and Karimganj with schools and educational institutions remaining closed till May 29.

A yellow alert ('watch and be updated') has been issued for the remaining districts for May 28 and 29.

Sarma expressed sorrow over the loss of lives and directed the chief secretary to ensure all assistance to the affected families and timely treatment for the injured.

Advertisment

Chief Secretary Ravi Kota held a video conference with the district commissioners and the Assam State Disaster Management Authority, in the presence of the director general of police, on Tuesday evening to assess the situation and monitor precautionary measures across the state.

During the meeting, a quick assessment of damage of properties was made and the district commissioners were directed to provide immediate relief to the affected families.

The chief secretary instructed the DCs to personally inspect busy passenger ferry ghats across the state to ensure that all precautionary measures are taken.

Ferry services were stopped in Guwahati, Jorhat, Tezpur, Morigaon, Dhubri, Goalpara, South Salmara, Barpeta, Cachar and Karimganj districts.

In the last 24 hours, 14 districts reported storm and heavy rainfall, according to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

Details of the population affected and damage caused by storms and rain were under assessment.

Schools and educational institutions in the orange and red alert-flagged districts will remain closed on May 29.

In the severely affected Dima Hasao district, road connectivity between Haflong and Cachar was affected with restrictions imposed on traffic movement in the Jatinga-Harangajao stretch. All heavy vehicles on the way to Barak Valley were asked to go through Meghalaya, the officials added.

''Incessant rain and stormy wind have caused landslides in Kapircherrra (NH-27, Haflong to Silchar) and ThereBasati (Umrangso-Dehangi Road). Traffic movement is disrupted and restricted. A BSNL tower in Haflong is badly damaged, and evacuation efforts are underway. We are closely monitoring the situation,'' Sarma posted on X.

Trees were uprooted in several places across the state, including Guwahati, because of the strong wind.

Power supply was disrupted in the affected districts as electric poles fell, and water-logging was reported from towns, the officials said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned of extremely heavy rainfall across the state as an impact of the cyclone.

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority asked people to avoid staying in vulnerable structures and going to water-logged areas.

It also urged people to stock essential items and contact authorities in case of an emergency. PTI DG BDC