Four killed, 3 injured after lorry hits car in Telangana

Hyderabad, Dec 22 (PTI) Four persons travelling in a car were killed, and three others injured when a lorry hit their vehicle in the early hours of Friday in Hanamkonda district of Telangana, police said.

The incident happened in Elkaturthy mandal of the district when the lorry coming from the opposite direction hit the car, resulting in the spot death of four occupants in the vehicle, they said.

Three others in the car suffered injuries and were shifted to a state-run hospital.

The deceased were in the age group of 16 to 72.

The victims, belonging to two families, hailed from Eturnagaram, police added.

Further investigation is on. PTI VVK KH