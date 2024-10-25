Four killed, 3 injured in SUV-oil tanker collision in Ujjain

Ujjain, Oct 25 (PTI) Four persons were killed and three others injured in a collision between a Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) and an oil tanker in Ujjain district of Madhya Pradesh on Friday, police said.

Advertisment

The victims were returning to Indore from Ajmer in adjoining Rajasthan after a pilgrimage when their SUV met with the accident, Khachrod police station officer Dhansingh Nalvaya told reporters here.

He said four persons were killed in the crash which took place near Bedavanya village on Jaora-Nagda road, about 50km from the district headquarters.

The injured persons were rushed to Indore for advanced treatment, Nalvaya said.

Advertisment

Police have registered a case against the tanker driver, who fled after the accident, he added. PTI COR LAL RSY