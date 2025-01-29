Four killed, 6 injured in road accident in Nashik district

Nashik, Jan 7 (PTI) Four people, three of them from Rajasthan, were killed and six others injured in a head-on collision between two cars in Nashik district of Maharashtra on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The accident occurred on a national highway in Dindori taluka of the district, they said.

According to police, at around 3 pm, an Ertiga car going towards Peth from Nashik collided head-on with a Scorpio SUV coming from the opposite direction near Chachadgaon toll plaza, leaving four people dead.

The deceased were identified as Chogalal Hiralal Gurjar (75), Kishanlal Hiralal Gurjar (45) and Poonam Gurjar (40), all residents of Devgarh in Rajsamand district of Rajasthan. They were travelling in the SUV. Ertiga car driver, Shahrukh Khan Farakat Khan (28), a resident of Silvassa in Dadara & Nagar Haveli, also died in the crash, police said.

As many as six people received injuries in the accident, and they were admitted to Nashik District Hospital and a private hospital, according to police.

Both vehicles were badly damaged in the accident.