Four killed after bus collides with jeep in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Aug 23 (PTI) Four people were killed and four others were injured when a bus collided with a jeep in Rajasthan's Didwana-Kuchaman district on Saturday morning, police said.

The accident occurred on the Ladnun-Sujangarh road when the jeep carrying passengers from Momasar village to Pushkar collided with a Rajasthan Roadways bus, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Sharda Devi, Lichhma, Tulchi Devi and Omprakash, while the injured, Rupa, Bhojraj, Murli and Mamta, are undergoing treatment. Some other passengers suffered minor injuries.

Further investigation is underway, police added. PTI SDA HIG HIG