Four killed after car collides with truck in Gadchiroli

Gadchiroli, May 19 (PTI) Four persons were killed when their car collided with a truck on a highway in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district, police said on Monday.

The accident occurred on Charmoshi Highway on Sunday afternoon, an official said.

He said the victims were on their way to Ashthi from Charmoshi when their car collided with a truck while making a U-turn.

The victims, Rajendra Naitam (45), Vinod Katve (45), Sunil Wairagade (55) and Anil Satpute (55), were all residents of Gadchiroli, the said.

The official said three occupants of the car died on the spot, while one succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at a hospital. PTI COR CLS ARU