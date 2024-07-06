Four killed after car crashes into fuel tanker from behind in Andhra Pradesh

Annamayya (Andhra Pradesh), Jul 6 (PTI) Four persons died after their car they were travelling in crashed into a fuel tanker from behind at Ramapuram village in Annamayya district in the wee hours of Saturday, a police official said.

Annamayya district superintendent of police B Krishna Rao said five people were travelling in the car and four of them died while one survived.

The accident occurred at Ramapuram between Kadapa and Rayachoti.

Speaking to PTI, Rao said, "The accident happened around 1 am when the car collided with the tanker from behind. Four of them succumbed to their injuries and one survived." PTI STH KH