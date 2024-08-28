Four killed after cement-laden truck hits car in Rajasthan's Sikar

Jaipur, Aug 28 (PTI) Four people were killed when their car was hit by a cement-laden trailer in Rajasthan's Sikar district on Wednesday morning, police said.

According to the police, the incident took place in Ringas on the Jaipur-Bikaner highway when the trailer went out of control and hit the car before overturning.

The victims got trapped inside the car and had to be pulled out with the help of a few local people, the police said. They were taken to a local community health centre, where doctors declared them brought dead, they added.

The victims -- Rajkumar (45), his mother Sanjya Devi (60), daughter Archna (20) and another man Ajad (40) -- were residents of Jhunjhunu district and were on their way to Jaipur.

Rajkumar was travelling to Jaipur to consult a doctor regarding treatment of his mother, the police said.