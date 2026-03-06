Four killed after truck crashes into bus in Chhattisgarh

Balodabazar, March 6 (PTI) At least four persons were killed and a few others injured when a truck rammed into a private bus in Chhattisgarh’s Balodabazar-Bhatapara district on Friday, police said.

The accident took place near Darchura village under the Simga police station area, a police official here said.

Citing preliminary information, the official said the truck crashed into the bus from behind, killing four passengers. Some other passengers also suffered injuries in the accident, police said.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway, the official added. PTI TKP NR