Four killed after truck crashes into car in Andhra

Guvvalacheruvu (Andhra Pradesh), May 24 (PTI) Four people, including two children, died after a truck crashed into their car in Kadapa district on Saturday, police said.

Srikanth, a Bengaluru-based software engineer was heading to Chintaputtayapalle village with his family, when the incident occurred on Guvvalacheruvu ghat road at 9.30 am, they said.

“They were coming in a car towards Kadapa. A truck transporting furniture was following them. At a turning, the truck hit the car and out of the six people travelling in the car, four died,” the official told PTI.

Among the dead were Srikanth, his wife, daughter and a nephew while two adults who survived the accident with injuries are out of danger.

A case has been registered, they said.